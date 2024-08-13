Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Felicitates Indian Men's Hockey Team in Delhi (Watch Video)

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the Indian Hockey Team for their remarkable achievement in securing the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 in Delhi Tuesday.

#WATCH | Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Indian Men's Hockey Team players, in Delhi



Earlier in the day, the team was warmly welcomed at the Delhi Airport by enthusiastic fans, who greeted them with traditional dhols and cheers. The first set of players arrived on Saturday, while the remaining members, who had stayed for the closing ceremony, landed on Tuesday. Among those arriving were PR Sreejesh, Abhishek Nain, Amit Rohidas, and Sanjay.

On Saturday, Mandaviya felicitated the first group of the Indian men’s hockey team.

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony took place on Sunday night. India finished 71st in the medals tally, while the United States topped the list with 126 medals.

India secured their bronze medal with a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice (30', 33'), and PR Sreejesh's key saves ensured the win. Marc Miralles scored Spain’s only goal (18').

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India made history by winning back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics, a feat not achieved since the 1972 Munich Games. Singh was the tournament's top scorer, netting 10 goals in eight matches, surpassing Australia’s Blake Govers.