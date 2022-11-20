Spread across six nations, illegal trade in rhino horns rises to alarming levels

Guwahati, Nov 20 Involving six countries, the illegal trade in rhino horns has assumed alarming proportions to meet the strong demand for carved rhino horn products, contrary to the popular belief that the main market for rhino horns is driven by its 'medicinal values, experts said.

With a series of steps including stepped up vigil, rhino poaching has been drastically curtailed since 2017 in Assam, which is home to 71 per cent of the world's one-horn rhino population.

Quoting a report released during the ongoing CITES convention in Panama City

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor