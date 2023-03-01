Spurned lover stabs woman to death outside her office in Bengaluru

A jilted lover allegedly stabbed a woman to death on Tuesday evening after she refused to marry him over their caste difference, police said.

The victim was identified as Leela Pavithra Neelami, a resident of Kakinada, Andra Pradesh. while the accused was identified as Dinakar Banalam, a resident of Srikakulam.

According to the police, Leela was living in Bengaluru and working at Omega Healthcare. She was stabbed multiple times by Dinakar Banala after she alleged spurned his marriage proposal, stating that he is from a different caste and her family woudn't agree to their nuptials.

"The girl's family was not ready for the wedding as she is from a different caste. With his marriage proposal spurned, the accused stabbed her more than 15 times in front of her office. The incident took place around 7 pm on Tuesday," said DCP, Bheemashankar S. Guled.

Police said according to preliminary investigation, Dinakar and Leela fell in love five years ago. However, the latter's family was dead against their marriage because the caste difference.

"Dinakar and Leela fell in love five years ago. But Leela's family was opposed to their marriage as Dinakar was from a different caste. Leela informed Dinakar that her family would not agree to their marriage and she would have to abide by their decision. This angered Dinakar who stabbed Leela multiple times outside her office," said the DCP.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor