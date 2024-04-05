SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Power Supply Cut at Uppal Cricket Stadium Over Rs 3 Crore Dues, Restored

The state electricity department restored the power supply at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, ahead of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) served a notice to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) by disconnecting power supply to the cricket stadium on Thursday evening. The TSSPDCL in its notice to the stadium management, asked it to pay Rs 3 crore pending power bills to the discom immediately.

“We have served the notice on HCA on February 20 to pay the pending arrears within 15 days. But, they have not cleared dues so far. We were forced to cut power supply to the stadium,” a TSSPDCL official said, reporeted The Times of India.

Telangana | Ahead of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings today, the Electricity Department has restored power supply at Uppal Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. The IPL match between SRH and CSK will continue as usual: HCA President Office



However, the HCA president's office informed news agency ANI that the electricity of the Uppal Cricket Stadium has been restored to normal, and the match between the two teams will continue to play as usual.

"Ahead of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings today, the Electricity Department has restored power supply at Uppal Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. The IPL match between SRH and CSK will continue as usual," said the HCA President's Office.

The dispute between the the TSSPDCL and HCA regarding the pending power dues has been going on since 2015. TSSDPCL raised a pending bill of ₹3.05 crore, including Rs 1.41 crore dues and another Rs 1.63 crore surcharge, towards theft of energy.

High court gave an interim direction in 2022, asking HCA to pay 50% of Rs 1.41 crore to the discom and asked TSSPDCL to restore power supply. HCA cleared Rs 1.41 crore in three instalments and gave a representation on waiver of the surcharge. But the waiver could not be considered as per the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission’s high tension tariff supply rules. Hence, the HCA has to clear Rs 1.63 crore to the discom, TSSPDCL engineer, Uppal circle, in his letter said, reported TOI.