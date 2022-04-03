Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 12 Indian fishermen, impounds one boat near Delft island

The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday apprehended 12 Indian fishermen and impounded one boat for allegedly fishing near Deft island.

The fishermen from Rameswaram had gone for fishing near Delft Island when the Sri Lankan Navy arrived in the course of patrolling and arrested them while also impounding one boat. The fishermen had gone out to the sea in 530 mechanised boats yesterday.

Distressed over the tense situation at the maritime border, a fisherman said that the strict patrolling of the Sri Lankan Navy has made it difficult for them to carry out fishing activities.

"Intensified deployment of the Sri Lankan Navy personnel has made us fearful that they might catch us at the international maritime border. We want the Sri Lankan crisis to end so that we can peacefully carry on with our fishing activities," said the fisherman.

With Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented economic crisis, many of its nationals fled from the country, reaching Indian shores illegally and were rescued by the Indian Coast guards.

To avoid its nationals from fleeing India, the Sri Lankan Navy has increased its patrolling activities in the coastal areas.

State secretary of 'Sea Workers Union' in Rameswaram, C.R. Senthilvel, said, "Fishermen are struggling to carry on with fishing activities in the waters along the international maritime border as Sri Lankan Navy intensified patrolling along the border to rein in its nationals escaping to India."

The arrested 12 Indian fishermen have been taken to Mylatty harbour for further investigation.

Earlier, on March 31, the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested three fishermen for allegedly fishing in Karainagar waters.

On March 29, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended four Rameswaram-based fishermen in the Ramanathapuram district of the state and impounded their boat.

Previously, on March 24 as well, the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested 16 fishermen and two of their boats were impounded from Rameswaram and Mandapam in Tamil Nadu.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor