Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 : The month of May was a mixed bag of emotions for Kashmiris as the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting was wrapped up in Srinagar amid much fanfare and bringing back nostalgia for the good old days when the city was a global crowd-puller.

In Srinagar, the air smells victorious. For centuries it has been the epicentre of spiritual conquests and served as the hot pot of amalgamation of cultures.

There hasn't been one person in history who wasn't mesmerized and magnetized by its charm.

It has absorbed the aura of enlightened minds, personalities, wrinkles and tides of times, resulting in a warm, welcoming civilization. It is then no surprise why Kashmiri hospitality is popular globally.

The historical sanctity of Srinagar was reaffirmed at the G20 meeting which left the member countries speechless and spellbound.

The Srinagar that people knew of was the largest metro-city in the Himalayan region, but today it has had a face-lift of a "smart city" - the symbiosis of 'history meets technological upgrade'.

A few years ago Srinagar scored a place among 49 of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the craft and folk art category. And it was the only Indian city to make it there.

Thus it was settled by the government and residents that Srinagar has to earn a place on every travel enthusiast's bucket list. Fast forward two years and the city has undergone unprecedented developments redefining the Brand Kashmir.

The smart city has a place for everyone, whether you are into adventure sports, leisure cycling, water-based activities, hiking, divination, local art shopping, gastronomy, bird-watching, agro and eco-tourism, exotic experiences, or history, among other hundred things, Srinagar is your city.

Presently more than 80 construction projects are ongoing. While the modern-facilities have been added and all old systems (such as drainage) have been overhauled and improved, aesthetics are still in line with the essence of Srinagar.

The new urban model is envisioned to par with the European counterparts of historically significant cities. And beyond doubt, as expressed by the delegations of this recent event, Srinagar is sprinting towards this achievement.

It is expected that by the completion of the project, the architects of this genius would amaze the world; a trailer of which we already witnessed when the sister district of Reasi released the "Golden Joint" - the world's highest railway bridge standing 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower.

Thousands of kilometres of roads and a few hundred bridges and tunnels have been built in the last three years to complement the railway project, providing all-weather connectivity to the city.

The international airport in Srinagar is constantly under upgrade to accommodate the growing needs of tourist influx. In 2022, more than 1.62 crore people visited the Kashmir Valley with Srinagar being the center of their itinerary.

The recent works have focused on area-based developments like the historic downtown with an estimated budget of Rs 2870 crore and pan-city solutions such as e-governance and intelligent traffic management running up to a budget of about Rs 765 crore.

The rigid old-school administrative structure is replaced with a ground-up arrangement whereby citizens have an active role in the day-to-day workings of society. The open-data initiatives enhance transparency and allow residents quick and effective solutions.

Public safety is the nucleus of all activities. It earns a priority because security is the foundation of a flourishing population. Emergency response systems, disaster management plans, around-the-clock surveillance, etc. are new additions to protect this geo-strategic location.

Permeable borders are sealed tight, and the security forces have taken to harsher, offensive measures dealing with cross-border terrorists.

As India embarks on the journey to become the third largest economy by 2027, generating more than USD 400 billion in annual economic output, Srinagar will enjoy new heights of glory as the leading tourist destination of India.

In the previous financial year, the Center allocated a whopping USD 22 billion in funds for the "growth-oriented" budget for the region. And Srinagar was at the forefront of change. The injection of money into the economy is predicted to revolutionize the geography of Srinagar.

Finally, the city's climactic pleasures, relished in manicured gardens, wild trails, boat rides, and hikes, and its affable people carrying an impersonal, easygoing attitude will have anyone feel at home here.

Also serving as the gateway to the Himalayas, Srinagar makes an excellent pitstop for spiritual work; the enlightenment and knowledge earned by countless minds on a similar journey reverberates in its air and soil.

This is only the beginning for Srinagar. It has created a sacred space in the hearts of those who have experienced the magic firsthand. With this, Srinagar City's quest for global status is complete.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor