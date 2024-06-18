Srinagar declared as 'Temporary Red Zone' for drone operation

Srinagar, June 18 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, the authorities on Tuesday declared Srinagar as a 'Temporary Red Zone' for drone operations.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in the 10th International Yoga Day on June 21 in Srinagar.

More than 6,000 other participants will join the Prime Minister on International Yoga Day on the banks of the Dal Lake at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex in Srinagar.

"Srinagar has been declared as "Temporary Red Zone" for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021, with immediate effect.

"All unauthorised drone operations in the red zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021. As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard," Srinagar police said on its official X page on Tuesday.

