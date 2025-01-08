Srinagar Fire: Massive Blaze in Residential Area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Hazratbal (Watch Video)

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (January 8, 2025): A massive fire broke out in a residential area in Srinagar’s Hazratbal locality on Wednesday. According to regional media reports, the fire started around 11:50 a.m. in one of the houses.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: A massive fire broke out in the Hazratbal area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district pic.twitter.com/jMM7tY4fHF — IANS (@ians_india) January 8, 2025

The fire quickly spread to adjacent homes, affecting a total of four residential properties. Fire and Emergency Services were quickly deployed to the scene to control the flames and prevent further damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.