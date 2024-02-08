Srinagar Terrorist Attack: Death Toll Rises to Two After Another Punjab Resident Succumbs to Injuries

The death toll in the Srinagar terrorist attack rose to two as a Punjab resident succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning, February 8, according to news agency ANI. The victim, who was shot and injured by terrorists on Wednesday evening, passed away at SKIMS Soura.

During the attack in the Shalkadal area of downtown Srinagar on Wednesday evening, two Punjab residents were shot at by terrorists. While one victim, identified as Amritpal, died on the spot, the other victim, Mashi, sustained critical injuries and was referred to SKIMS Soura for treatment. Both individuals hailed from Amritsar, Punjab, according to officials.

Jammu & Kashmir | The second person who was critically wounded yesterday in the terrorist attack at Shaheed Gunj, Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries this morning. — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Jammu and Kashmir Police reported that the Shaheed Gunj area in Srinagar has been cordoned off in response to the attack. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir condemned the terrorist attack in Srinagar on Wednesday, which resulted in the tragic deaths of two individuals.