Srinagar: Two arrested for killing father, dumping body in Dal Lake

Srinagar police on Saturday arrested two men accused of murdering their father whose body was found in the Dal Lake here two days ago.

The police said that the two accused, identified as the sons of the deceased, dumped the dead body of their father in the lake two days after killing him on April 5.

The police informed that on April 7, a dead body was found in the Dal Lake, identified as 62-year-old Khurshid Ahamd Tota of Elahibagh Soura. Soon after fishing it out, the police sent the body to the hospital for medical examination and later handed it over to the family after the medical formalities.

The police registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Conduct (CrPC) and initiated the investigation.

The preliminary medical report revealed marks on the neck of the deceased. During the investigation, the police found other suspicious stances which indicated the death was a killing.

Through circumstantial evidence, oral witnesses, CCTVs and technical analysis, it came to force that the deceased was killed by his family members at their home on the evening of April 5 after some altercation and the family kept the body at home for a day.

On the evening of April 6, with a proper plan, they carried the body to Dal Lake in a car and disposed of in the lake. The police identified the two sons of the deceased as the main accused in the case and thus arrested them after filing a case under sections 302, 120B, 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

( With inputs from ANI )

