SSB rescues 8 Assam residents, including minors, from Gujarat

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel have rescued eight persons including minors from Gujarat who were being held by a gang on the pretext of providing jobs to them.

Alok Sharma, an official of the 24 battalion, also said that all the eight persons have been handed to Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati. The victims are from the Daranga Kalipur area in Assam's Baksa district and were taken to Gujarat by a gang on the pretext of providing jobs. According to reports, the gang had taken one year's salary of Rs 5 lakh from them. Speaking to ANI, Alok Sharma, said, "We have rescued eight persons including minor girls and minor boys from Gujarat and took them in Gandhidham express from Gujarat to Guwahati." "The rescued persons belong to an economically poor family living in the bordering areas of Assam. The gang led by a woman named Manjana had cheated the persons. The family members of the victims requested us to help the victims and finally, we have rescued them," Alok Sharma said. The family members of the victims had lodged complaints against the gang at Kumarikata police station in Baksa district.

( With inputs from ANI )

