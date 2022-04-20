SSC issues warning notice for students regarding exam malpractices

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notice The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notice on the malpractices in examinations conducted by SSC and warned that the officials will take legal action against such individuals involved in exam malpractices, like leaking papers, or possessing unauthorized test content.

According to SSC, "disclosing, publishing, reproducing, transmitting, storing or facilitating transmission and storage of test contents" will be considered misconduct and will be not allowed to attend the exam.

"The Commission has time & again brought to the notice of candidates and other stakeholders that anyone found to be disclosing, publishing, reproducing, transmitting, storing or facilitating transmission and storage of test contents in any form or any information therein in whole or part thereof or by any means i.e., verbal or written, electronic or mechanical or taking away the rough papers supplied in the exam centre or found to be in unauthorized possession of test content will be considered as serious misconduct and will be debarred-disqualified from exam," states the notice.