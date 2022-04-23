SSC MTS 2021 Tier 2 exam will be held on this date; check out details

Paper 2 (Descriptive) Examination 2020 for Recruitment of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) will be held on 08 May 2022. This test will be conducted at different centers. Where all covid guidelines will be followed.

As per the notice issued, the date of examination may be changed due to increasing number of corona patients. It will be informed in due course. The result of SSC MTS 2020 Paper-1 was announced in March. The Tier-1 examination was conducted online from October 5 to November 2 at various centers across the country. More than 44,600 candidates had qualified for the Tier-1 examination. These candidates are eligible for Tier 2 examination.

Educational Qualification

Candidates appearing for the examination should have passed the matriculation examination from a recognized board. Interested students can fill up their application form on the Commission's website at ssc.nic.in.

Age limit

The age limit for these posts should be between 18 to 25 years. SC / ST, persons with disabilities and ex-servicemen will be given concessions in age limit.

Application fee

The candidate has to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 / - to appear for the examination. The last date to pay the online fee is May 02. Female candidates are eligible for SC / ST, ST (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and ESM candidates. Candidates can seek help from the official site of the Staff Selection Commission for any other type of information.