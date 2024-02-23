Stage set for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

Jamnagar, Feb 23 In what is set to be a confluence of culture, tradition and international camaraderie, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are gearing up for their pre-wedding festivities in March at the picturesque locale of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The grand celebrations will precede their wedding scheduled on July 12 in Mumbai, which promises to be one of the most talked-about unions of the year.

Jamnagar, a city with deep ties to the Ambani family, will play host to an illustrious roster of global and Indian elites. The guest list boasts names like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Morgan Stanley, alongside a star-studded assembly of Bollywood celebrities, all of whom will be flown in on chartered flights.

The pre-wedding bash, to be held from March 1 to March 3, promises an array of themed events designed to immerse the guests in a world where Indian heritage meets contemporary celebrations.

The festivities will start with ‘An Evening in Everland', a cocktail party that will set the stage for the following days. The festivities will continue with ‘A Walk on the Wildside', an invitation for guests to explore the Ambanis’ animal rescue centre in safari-style attire, blending the thrill of adventure with the spirit of conservation.

The celebrations will then take a cultural turn with ‘Mela Rouge', a vibrant showcase of traditional South Asian festivities, inviting guests to don their favorite regional attires.

The concluding days will feature 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar'. These events promise to highlight the natural beauty of Jamnagar and the rich tapestry of Indian tradition, all while clad in heritage Indian wear.

The Ambani family has ensured that every guest's experience is seamless and personalised, with services ranging from personal laundry to saree draping.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor