Stage set for country's biggest beachside startup conclave in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 The panoramic Adimalathura beach in Kerala is all set to play host to the fifth edition of Huddle Global conclave - the country's biggest beachside start-up convention - getting underway on Thursday.

Organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), as many as 15,000 delegates are expected for the three-day event to be held at the panoramic Adimalathura beach near the famed Kovalam beach.

The event will showcase cutting-edge products from emerging sectors such as robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, virtual reality, life sciences, space tech, blockchain, IoT, e-governance, fintech, healthtech, agritech, edutech and SaS.

"The event assumes added significance as it happens at a moment when the state is well on track of a profound transformation into a knowledge economy and the critical role played by the state's well-established startup ecosystem in that paradigm shift cutting across the entire socio-economic spectrum," said Anoop Ambika, the key organiser of the event.

Over 100 nascent companies will get an opportunity to display their products, besides interacting with experts from technology and industry for advice on investment opportunities.

South African cricketer and motivational speaker Jonty Rhodes, will enliven a session by sharing his action-oriented thoughts with the start-up promoters and enthusiasts.

KSUM, the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state, has been organising 'Huddle Kerala' since 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor