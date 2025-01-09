Stalin, EPS condole loss of lives in Tirupati stampede

Chennai, Jan 9 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), and Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthugai condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at the Tirupati Balaji temple.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday near Vishnu Nivasam, close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of "darshan" tokens for the Vaikuntha Ekadashi event.

Officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) reported that six people, lost their lives, while several others were injured.

CM Stalin expressed his grief on social media platform X.

He said: "The heartbreaking news of six people, including those from Tamil Nadu, losing their lives in a stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. I sincerely hope that those injured in the stampede recover quickly and completely."

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami also shared his sorrow on X, stating: "I express my deepest condolences and sorrow to the families of all the devotees, including those from Tamil Nadu, who died in the stampede at the Tirupati temple. I pray that those who are seriously injured and hospitalised will make a speedy recovery."

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Selvaperunthugai added: "It is shocking and heartbreaking to hear that four people have died so far in a stampede to buy tickets for the opening ceremony of the Sorkvavasal in Tirupati. Mallika from Salem also died in the stampede."

The TTD had set up around 90 counters at various locations in Tirupati, announcing that tickets would be made available starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

The announcement drew tens of thousands of devotees eager to secure their place for darshan. The overwhelming crowd at counters, including those near Vishnu Nivasam, Bairagipatteda, and Ramachandra Pushkarini, led to chaos. Reports indicate that the arrangements were inadequate to manage the massive turnout.

The police faced significant challenges in controlling the crowd. The injured were immediately rushed to the government-run Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Hospital for treatment.

