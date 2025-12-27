'Stalin for Health' - most extensive community healthcare initiative in country: TN Minister

Chennai, Dec 27 Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday inspected the 'Stalin for Health' medical camp organised at the Government Higher Secondary School campus in Kannagi Nagar, under the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Sholinganallur zone.

The camp forms part of the State government's flagship public healthcare initiative aimed at providing comprehensive medical services at the grassroots level.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the facilities, the minister said the programme, launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on August 2, has emerged as one of the most extensive community healthcare initiatives in the country.

Under the scheme, 1,256 medical camps are being conducted across Tamil Nadu - three camps in every block, four in each of the five municipalities with populations exceeding 10 lakh, and three camps each in 19 municipalities with populations below 10 lakh.

"These camps are not just routine medical check-ups. They provide complete health assessments and immediate follow-up services, ensuring that people receive quality care close to their homes," the minister said.

As of Saturday, the programme has completed its 26th week, with camps held across 44 locations in 31 districts in a single day. So far, over 800 camps have been organised statewide, benefitting a total of 12,34,908 people.

On Saturday alone, nearly 9,951 people availed medical services at various camps. The initiative also plays a key role in linking beneficiaries to government welfare schemes.

Beneficiaries are issued health insurance cards on the spot, enabling them to access cashless treatment. So far, 37,445 people have received insurance benefits through the camps.

A major highlight of the programme is the issuance of disability identity cards. Earlier, persons with disabilities had to visit district collectorates to obtain certification.

Under the current initiative, certificates are issued directly at the camps. So far, 46,657 persons with disabilities have benefited from this facility. The minister noted that the programme has already been completed in seven districts, Mayiladuthurai, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Tirupattur, Nagapattinam and one more, and will soon cover the remaining districts.

The camps offer services across 17 medical specialities, including general medicine, paediatrics, cardiology, orthopaedics, neurology, dermatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, ENT, physiotherapy, dentistry, mental health, pulmonology, diabetology, radiology, general surgery, Siddha and Indian systems of medicine.

"The overwhelming response shows that the programme has become a model of people-centric governance," the minister said.

