Stalker with razor assaults teacher in Lucknow

Lucknow, May 25 A stalker, with a razor in his mouth, barged into the house of a teacher and allegedly tore her clothes and beat her parents when they came to her rescue in the Cantonment police station area.



The incident came to the light on Wednesday.

Police said that the stalker, identified as Shahnawaz a.k.a Munnu, 30, used to conceal a razor blade inside his mouth. Munnu would injure himself with the blade whenever he sensed threat and then accuse the victim of injuring him.

According to police, Shahnawaz had been stalking the teacher for long and used to make obscene gestures whenever she went out of her house.

The woman's mother claimed that on the fateful day, Shahnawaz forcibly entered her house in a drunken state and misbehaved with her daughter.

"He tore my daughter's clothes. When my husband and I rushed to her rescue, he beat us up," she said.

The police spokesman said that the case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the accused.

