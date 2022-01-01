Stampede occurs at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, injuries reported

A stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan here on Saturday morning.

An official from the police control room in Reasi town said in a brief communication that a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan has occurred.

"Injuries have been reported. A rescue operation is underway," the official said.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor