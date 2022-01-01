Stampede occurs at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, injuries reported
By ANI | Published: January 1, 2022 05:38 AM2022-01-01T05:38:29+5:302022-01-01T05:45:02+5:30
A stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan here on Saturday morning.
An official from the police control room in Reasi town said in a brief communication that a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan has occurred.
"Injuries have been reported. A rescue operation is underway," the official said.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
