Stay away from electric installations during monsoon, don't play in waterlogged parks: BSES advisory

New Delhi [India], June 25 : BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) on Sunday issued an advisory to ensure a safe and incident-free monsoon season for the consumers.

Delhi and its adjoining states witnessed heavy rainfall early on Sunday morning. The southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi bringing respite to people from heat, but the rains caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and NCR.

To ensure that consumers in and around Delhi enjoy an incident-free power supply, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), are undertaking all possible measures, an officials statement said.

The discoms' monsoon action plan has an integrated and proactive approach, which is not only aimed at ensuring consumers' safety but is also aimed at minimizing the downtime of power supply arising out of exigencies during monsoon, the statement added.

The advisory is as follows:

Stay away from electrical installations like electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, streetlights, etc.

Caution children from playing near electricity installations, even if they are barricaded. Advise them not to play in parks that are waterlogged.

Get the entire wiring in your premises thoroughly checked and tested by the Licensed Electrical Contractor.

Put off the main switch in case there is water logging or leakage observed in the meter cabin. Put on the main switch only on ensuring that all faults have been rectified properly.

Install an Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) to help avoid shocks and mishaps.

Keep a "Tester" at home. If a switch is wet, do not touch it. First, use a "Tester" to check if there is an electricity leakage. If need be, call your electrician.

Power theft by hooking can be a serious safety hazard, especially during the monsoon months.

In case of an emergency or a power disruption, consumers can reach BSES through- BRPL: 19123, BYPL: 19122.

Explaining Monsoon plans, a BSES official said, "We are geared up to ensure reliable power supply to our over 48 lakh consumers and over 2 crore residents while taking all safety measures that are required during the rainy season. Consumers can play a very important role in ensuring an incident-free monsoon by following simple safety guidelines."

Meanwhile, a woman died due to electrocution on the New Delhi railway station premises on Sunday, said Delhi Police.

The body of the woman has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for postmortem, the Police added.

Delhi Police said that Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) team is present on the spot and a probe is underway.

The deceased is identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Preet Vihar, Delhi.

Sakshi Ahuja reached the New Delhi railway station at around 5.30 am with her relatives to go to Bhopal. Due to heavy rain, there was water logging on the premises. While trying to avoid drenched in the waterlogging she grabbed an electric pole which caused electrocution, said an eyewitness.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Lokesh Kumar Chopra, father of the deceased woman has blamed the concerned authority for negligence.

"We were going to Chandigarh. I was in the parking area when I received the information that my daughter Sakshi Ahuja has died due to electrocution. This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority," says Lokesh Kumar Chopra, father of the deceased woman.

