Steve Jobs' Wife Laurene Powell Visits Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi (Watch)

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, reached Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday morning, January 12, Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Powell offered prayers at the temple during morning "aarti."

Laurene Powell Jobs will also attend Maha Kumbh and will expected to perform 10-day Kalpavas in Kumbh. Kalpavas refers to a period when devotees resort to simple living and perform prayers and rituals. They also devote time to reading religious scriptures. Powell Will stay at the camp of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara.

Laurene Powell Jobs in Uttar Pradesh

VIDEO | Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs visits Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.



(Source: Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/tf2EkJIPRV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2025

Acharya Kailashanand said, "I have given her my gotra and a name, Kamla. She has offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and she will be participating in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 starting January 13."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know the Major Difference Between Ardh Kumbh, Purna Kumbh, and Maha kumbh.

Laurene Powell is one of the wealthiest women in the world, will stay at the camp during Maha Kumb to understand the Sanatan Dharma. Steve Jobs himself had visited India in mid-1974 in search of spiritual teachings and visited Kainchi Dham Ashram of Neem Karoli Baba.