Stock Market Update: Eicher Motors Shares Jump 8 Percent on Strong Royal Enfield Sales

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 2, 2025 03:15 PM

ir="ltr">The stock market experienced a significant surge On January 2, prompting investors to buy shares of Eicher Motors Limited, known for its Royal Enfield bikes and commercial vehicles. This interest was fueled by strong sales figures for Royal Enfield.

On that day, Eicher Motors shares climbed 8 percent to Rs 5242.90, marking a 52-week high. A year ago, the stock was priced at Rs 3,564. It has risen 16% in 2024 and has consistently delivered positive annual returns since 2020. Of the 42 analysts covering the stock, 21 recommend buying, 12 suggest holding, and 9 advise selling.

In a stock exchange filing, Eicher Motors reported a 25 percent increase in Royal Enfield sales, reaching 79,466 units in December, up from 63,887 units the previous year. Sales of models with engine capacities up to 350 cc rose by 25 percent to 69,476 units, while sales of larger models increased by about 10,000 units. Additionally, exports of Royal Enfield motorcycles doubled to 11,575 units. For the first nine months of the current financial year, Royal Enfield sales rose 6 percent to 7.27 lakh units, compared to 6.85 lakh units during the same period last year.

(Note: This summary provides information on stock performance and is not investment advice. Consult financial experts before making any investment decisions.)