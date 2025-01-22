Stock Market Update: Sensex Up by 566 Points, While Mid and Small-Cap Stocks Face Losses

Stock market investors faced significant losses on Tuesday due to a sharp downturn, but the market rebounded dramatically the following day, recovering all losses in just 10 minutes and closing near its daily high. Despite this recovery, experts remain cautious, noting a lack of long-term confidence factors. The market experienced considerable fluctuations after Donald Trump's election as President of the United States. Despite substantial sell-offs by foreign investors, both major indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the day with notable gains. The BSE Sensex rose by 566.63 points to close at 76,404.99, while the NSE Nifty increased by 130.70 points to finish at 23,155.5.

IT and banking stocks were crucial to the market's recovery. Among the 30 companies on the Sensex, shares of Infosys, Sun Pharmaceutical, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Titan, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance experienced gains. In contrast, mid-cap and small-cap stocks faced significant pressure, with the mid-cap index dropping 1,500 points before partially recovering, ultimately closing 516.19 points lower. Amid mixed trends in global markets, the Sensex and Nifty opened positively on Wednesday. While Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi were down, China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed higher. US markets ended Tuesday on a positive note, and Brent crude oil prices slightly increased by 0.06% to $79.34 per barrel.

Stock market data indicated that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Tuesday, offloading shares worth Rs 5,920.28 crore, which contributed to the earlier market decline. While the rapid recovery has provided some relief to investors, ongoing uncertainties and mixed global trends warrant continued caution. Market participants are advised to remain vigilant and consider broader economic and geopolitical factors influencing investor sentiment.