Stolen Fortuner Car of BJP Chief JP Nadda's Wife Recovered from Varanasi; 2 Arrested

Last month, the car of Bhartiya Janata Party President JP Nadda's wife SUV car was stolen. Delhi Police found Mallika Nadda's stolen Fortuner car in Varanasi. The theft occurred in the Govindpuri area of Delhi on March 19. Following this incident, an FIR was filed by the driver, prompting the police to launch a significant operation to locate the vehicle. Authorities have disclosed that Shahid and Shivang Tripathi, who hail from Badkal, were arrested for the theft of the Fortuner car.

The thieves used a Creta car to execute the theft. They later changed the car's number plate in Badkal and then traveled to Varanasi via Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Sitapur, and Lucknow to send the car to Nagaland. They made this plan after they got demand for this car. The car was stolen from the service center on March 19, where driver Joginder had taken it for servicing in Govindpuri, Delhi. The theft happened while Joginder was away for dinner. The police initiated an investigation based on Joginder's complaint. CCTV footage showed the car heading towards Gurugram.

The theft of BJP president JP Nadda's wife's car garnered significant attention in political circles. While vehicle theft incidents have been on the rise, thefts involving common citizens often go unnoticed. The recent theft of a vehicle belonging to the president of the country's largest political party has sparked widespread discussion.

Vehicle theft incidents are escalating in Delhi, with a theft occurring every 14 minutes in the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) as per media reports. ACKO's 'Theft and the City 2024' second edition highlighted a 2.5 times surge in vehicle theft incidents in India between 2022 and 2023.