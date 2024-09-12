Stone Pelting During Ganesha Festival Procession in Nagamangala, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; Urges Public to Maintain Peace

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Thursday, September 12, requested to maintain peace and order in the society. He said that the police have arrested more than 50 people for creating violence in the Nagamangala area of Mandya district during the Ganesh festival procession.

Siddaramaiah said that the government is treating the stone pelting incident with utmost seriousness. Describing the act as an attempt by miscreants to disrupt societal peace, he confirmed that over 50 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ನಾಗಮಂಗಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಗಣೇಶ ವಿಸರ್ಜನೆಯ ವೇಳೆ ನಡೆದಿರುವ ಕಲ್ಲುತೂರಾಟವು ಸಮಾಜದ ಶಾಂತಿ, ನೆಮ್ಮದಿಗೆ ಧಕ್ಕೆತರುವ ಕಿಡಿಗೇಡಿಗಳ ದುಷ್ಕೃತ್ಯ ಎನ್ನುವುದು ನಿಸ್ಸಂಶಯ. ಇದನ್ನು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಗಂಭೀರವಾಗಿ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿದೆ. ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಈಗಾಗಲೇ 50ಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಜನರನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಸಮಾಜದ ಶಾಂತಿ, ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಕಾಪಾಡುವುದೇ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೊದಲ… — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 12, 2024

"It is clear that the stone pelting that took place at Nagamangala in Mandya district at the time of Ganesha festival is an act by miscreants. It threatens the peace and tranquillity in the society. The government has taken this very seriously," he said in a post on X.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against those attempting to sow divisions based on religion, regardless of their background. "More than 50 people have already been arrested in this connection and our priority is to maintain peace and order in the society....I request the public to cooperate with us by maintaining peace and restraint without succumbing to incitement," he added.