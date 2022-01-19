Story of woman pilot Laxmi Joshi who flew to China as part of Vande Bharat Mission

During the Corona pandemic, thousands of Indians were stranded in other countries due to lockdowns. Due to covid restrictions were imposed on international flights. There were Indians living abroad hoping to return home. The Central Government undertook the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back the Indians stranded abroad safely. Pilot Lakshmi Joshi, who volunteered for the mission, shared her experience of flying three planes in one month during the pandemic. Lakshmi Joshi was only 8 years old. When she first travelled by plane. At the same time, Lakshmi dreamt of becoming a pilot. When she grew up, she worked hard to fulfill her childhood dream. Lakshmi Joshi is one of those pilots. Who voluntarily took the initiative for the Vande Bharat Mission. Restrictions on international flights were imposed in May 2020. Corona caused many Indians to get stuck abroad. She undertook this mission to rescue them. Lakshmi also contributed to it.

In an interview with Human of Bombay, Lakshmi Joshi revealed her journey of becoming a pilot. She dreamt of becoming a pilot but her father helped her to fulfill it. Her father took a loan to help his daughter complete her pilot education. Aware of the debt taken by her father, Lakshmi also worked hard for 2 consecutive years. After completing her pilot training, she got a license to fly. I was so excited that my dreams got wings. Lakshmi told me that I got a job in Air India. Lakshmi said, my father is the biggest guide in my life. When a relative asks when and when will your daughter settle down? On it the father says my daughter is made to fly. Lakshmi Joshi loves her job very much but apart from that she wanted to do something else. So when the Corona pandemic hit and the Vande Bharat Mission came forward, she flew to rescue the Indians stranded abroad.