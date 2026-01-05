STPs near Ganga to be monitored through CCTV, AI tools: Jal Shakti Minister

New Delhi, Jan 5 Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil said on Monday that to further enhance the monitoring of STPs, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is introducing CCTV-based real-time monitoring integrated with AI tools.

Chairing the 17th meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF), Paatil stressed giving impetus to technology-driven river rejuvenation and appreciated the completion of 15 pollution abatement infrastructure projects during the last calendar year, terming it a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts for Ganga rejuvenation.

Elaborating on the CCTV-based initiative, the Minister said that while STPs are already being comprehensively monitored through Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) - which track key water quality parameters such as BOD, COD, DO, pH and TSS and are integrated with the public Ganga Pulse dashboard - this initiative, integrated with an AI-enabled feature extraction system and a centralized dashboard, adds a critical layer of physical and visual monitoring to address concerns related to effective operation of STPs.

The meeting focused on strengthening data-based decision-making, monitoring mechanisms and compliance frameworks under the Namami Gange Programme, with special emphasis on drainage mapping and enhanced surveillance of sewage treatment infrastructure, said a statement.

Paatil noted that the completion of these projects reflects strengthened coordination, effective monitoring, and focused implementation, laying a robust foundation for long-term river rejuvenation.

Uttar Pradesh led the states with the completion of six projects, followed by Bihar and West Bengal with four and three projects, respectively. Both Uttarakhand and Delhi completed one project each, he said.

--IANS

