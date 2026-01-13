Strategic Dialogue sees India, France deepen defence, tech ties backing ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’

New Delhi, Jan 13 India and France reaffirmed the strength of their strategic partnership during the 38th India–France Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France, Emmanuel Bonne, here on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the dialogue, the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including security, defence, technology, space, and civil nuclear energy. Both countries reiterated their commitment to deepening collaboration through joint development and innovation, guided by India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Discussions also focused on the evolving geopolitical landscape and key regional and international issues of shared concern, the MEA press release said. Emphasising the need for closer coordination, India and France underlined the importance of enhanced cooperation to address emerging global security challenges and to promote peace and stability, added the ministry.

The dialogue included a review of preparations for the forthcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India, which is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and expand strategic engagement.

As part of his visit, Bonne also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Bonne’s visit and interactions with top leadership of India reflected the high-level political engagement and mutual commitment to advancing the India–France strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, geopolitical experts view the India–France Strategic Dialogue as a key pillar supporting a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. They are of the view that the dialogue will strengthen cooperation across defence, counter-terrorism, space, nuclear energy, and emerging technologies. Analysts are also of firm belief that this deepening partnership will further enhance strategic autonomy. It will balance regional power dynamics and will play a vital role in promoting long-term regional and global stability, experts added.

--IANS

brt/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor