Strengthen campaign against drug abuse, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Oct 27 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday issued directives to strengthen the campaign against drug abuse, stating that the police officers and staff in areas where commendable work is being carried out will be recognised and honoured.

The Chief Minister said strict action will be taken wherever negligence or laxity is observed. The impact of action taken against negligent officials should be clearly visible, sending a strong message that those performing exemplary work against drug abuse will be rewarded, while strict measures will be taken in areas where drug abuse persists.

Chief Minister Saini was presiding over a meeting to review the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan scheme here. He directed that villages declared drug-free be regularly re-evaluated and that the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau’s presence be strengthened in border areas. He also instructed that experts be included in the teams to ensure effective control over the drug supply.

The Chief Minister called on all departments concerned to intensify the joint campaign against drugs, focusing equally on enforcement, de-addiction, and awareness, and to actively involve panchayats as partners in the effort.

CM Saini said the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, in coordination with other relevant departments, should launch a comprehensive campaign to ensure the thorough screening of youth affected by drug addiction. He called for detailed investigations to identify the sources and routes through which drugs are being supplied, enabling the complete disruption and control of the drug supply chain.

The objective, he said, is not only to prevent drug abuse but also to reintegrate affected youth into mainstream society. He said the Narcotics Control Bureau, the SEWA Department and the Health Department should jointly intensify efforts to eradicate drug abuse at its roots.

In addition, all departments must ensure the active participation of panchayats in this vigorous campaign. Panchayats and sarpanches who make notable contributions should be recognized and honoured. He said that all departments should work in close coordination and take concrete measures to make Haryana a drug-free state.

