Strike in Kerala: Private bus operators will go on strike today, in order to raise their demands

Private bus drivers in Kerala will go on strike today, 21th December 2021 because of the delay in state government's action. Earlier on Novemeber the private bus operators had went on strike to include the hike in ticket prices, diesel subsidy because of high prices of diesel, and a relaxation in road tax. But after which they stop their strike, according to reports Kerala transport minister Antony Raju, requested the bus operators to withdraw their strikes, saying that the government will look after their all demands and will also conduct the meeting in this regards, but according to operators no meeting has been held yet, the government also promised the meeting will be conduct in the month of November only, but it didn't happened.

That's why on Tuesday the bus operators are again going on strike to rise the tickets prices, Lawrence Babu, the chairman of the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF), said that the state government is not looking after bus operators demand and ignoring them over the month, not even discussing the issues also.

The strike will be held on today, according to reports the private bus operators are not in position to continue the and handle all the maintenance of the buses.

