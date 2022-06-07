Student pilot injured in Cessna aircraft crash at Birasal airstrip in Odisha

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the incident where a Cessna 152 aircraft crashed near the Birasal airstrip in Odisha on Monday.

A senior DGCA official informed that a Cessna 152 aircraft VT-EUW belonging to the pilot training organisation GATI, a DGCA-approved flying training organization, went out of runway during take-off roll while engaged in solo circuit and landing at Birasal airstrip in Odisha.

Take off roll is a process whereby an aircraft is aligned with the runway centerline and the aircraft is moving forward with the intent to take off.

According to the senior DGCA official, the propeller and nose wheel had got damaged during the crash.

"Student pilot also has received minor injuries and has been taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment," the DGCA official said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor