Students in Bihar protest against Railway Board's NTPC exam results, block rail tracks

Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest on Tuesday at the Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results.

Hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna.

"The Railway Recruitment Board has created a discrepancy in the results of group D. Our future appears bleak now," said a protestor Ajit Kumar.

"People have gathered here due to which train services were disrupted for some time but now trains are running normally," says Mukul Pankaj Mani, Additional SDM, Bihar Sharif.

After the blockade of the railway track, a team of officers has reached the spot and efforts are being made to convince the agitated students.

A large number of police forces under the leadership of Additional Sub-Divisional Officer Mukul Pankaj Mani are also present on the spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor