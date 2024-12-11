Students of Ghaziabad's engineering college take part in 'Smart India Hackathon 2024'

Ghaziabad, Dec 11 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the 'Smart India Hackathon 2024' organised across the country through video conferencing, students from the KIET Group of Institutions in Ghaziabad also participated in this hackathon.

After PM Modi's address, students were filled with enthusiasm regarding this hackathon event and showcasing innovation and putting use of their technical knowledge and skills.

Preeti Bajaj, Director General, KIET Group of Institutions, said, "Today's generation is called Gen Z. This hackathon is a great medium to solve the biggest problems of the country through innovation. Prime Minister Modi has been giving this opportunity for the last eight years. This hackathon event is the world's biggest platform to solve your everyday life problems. Children who are just 17 or 18 years old are already learning how to solve the biggest problems in the country. Many success stories have come up as a result of this event. As of now, 51 ministries have given their respective statements. These ministries are increasing every year.

"It's a success story that kids are involved," Bajaj added.

Rishabh Bhingade, a student from the engineering college located in Ghaziabad, said, "We got a lot of inspiration after listening to PM Modi. From this hackathon, we have been inspired that our innovation should benefit the entire country. Our imagination is that whatever innovation we do, it will help the country."

Deepika Gaikwad, another student from the institute, said, "This speech of the Prime Minister was quite inspiring. After this hackathon, we will work on the projects given to us by the college. With this effort, we will become a part of India's growth story."

Another student Prathamesh Tiwari said, "We are doing innovative work on carbon dioxide. Among the many gases present in the atmosphere, we are especially taking carbon dioxide, which is polluting our environment a lot. We have just seen that pollution has increased considerably in Delhi. The amount of carbon dioxide in the air has increased a lot. We are creating such a system that we will take carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and use it somewhere else."

Manoj Goyal, Joint Director, KIET Group of Institutions, said, "Smart India Hackathon is the biggest hackathon in the entire country. This is quite a big and good platform for the youth. Through this medium, they can showcase their innovative ideas. The government has done a lot of work to make this event. Today more than 50,000 children from across the country have participated in this hackathon. Around 13 nodal centres have been created for this hackathon event. Around 50,000 children have to solve the problems given by the industry in three days which will give them a lot of self-confidence. This is a live learning platform for children across the country."

--IANS

