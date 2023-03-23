Students protesting against revised recruitment policy clash with police in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 23 : Clashes broke out between police and students protesting against the state government's revised recruitment policy in Ranchi on Thursday.

Recently, the Jharkhand government brought a recruitment policy of '60:40' under which 60 per cent of seats are reserved for aspirants from the State, while the remaining 40 per cent of seats are open to all.

Regarding this, hundreds of students, under the banner of the Jharkhand Student Union, orgzed a 'Naya Vidhan Sabha Adhikaar March' in order to gherao the State Legislative Assembly premises, where proceedings of the last day of the Budget session is going on.

Police had stopped the protestors nearly 1 km before the Legislative Assembly by tight barricading and heavy force deployment. But the students veered the route and went to fields in order to reach the Legislative Assembly.

Jharkhand police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas at the agitators, in a bid to disperse them.

The students in return pelted stones at the uniformed personnel, turning the situation violent.

Five students including student leader Jairam Mahato were detained by the police.

Responding to the incident, Rahul Sinha, District Collector said, "The protests got violent thus we deployed forces of over five hundred police officials. We are staying vigilant to avoid any worsening of the law and order situation. We had to use tear gas as well as we are ensuring that the students disperse from here."

However, the Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police said that the situation is peaceful now and all the protestors have gone home.

"Situation is under control. All protestors have gone home. Forces have been deployed in different locations. Nobody has the right to take the law into their hands. Protests are allowed but the place of the protest is assigned, citizens must follow that," Naushad Alam, SP Ranchi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor