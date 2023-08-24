Study shows common herbicide may affect male reproductive health

New Delhi, Aug 24 Herbicide clethodim, widely used in agriculture, can have a significant effect on male reproductive health, according to a new study.

The findings, published in the journal Chemosphere, highlights the risks associated with clethodim-based herbicide exposure on male reproductive function and early embryonic development.

The study utilised laboratory mouse models to explore the consequences of clethodim exposure.

The results of this study have raised significant concerns about male reproductive health, revealing a spectrum of effects including a reduction in testicular weight, a decrease in germ cell population, lower levels of serum testosterone, abnormalities in sperm, and compromised preimplantation embryo development.

"Although clethodim has been an approved herbicide for some time, our study unveils previously uncharted repercussions on male reproductive health and the early stages of embryonic development. These findings necessitate further investigation and thoughtful reconsideration of the use of such herbicides to ensure the wellbeing of both humans and our environment," said Dr. Guruprasad Kalthur, the principal investigator and expert in fertility and reproductive science at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal.

Dr. Keshava Prasad, Professor and Deputy Director, Centre for Systems Biology and Molecular Medicine at Yenepoya Research Center, Mangalore, emphasised the necessity of molecular-level screenings to comprehend the potential effects of herbicides on human and environmental health.

Dr. Satish Kumar Adiga, Head, Centre of Excellence in Clinical Embryology at Kasturba Medical College, further highlighted the worrisome connection between environmental pollutants and compromised sperm function – a pressing concern in recent years.

The researchers further underlined the urgency of comprehensive testing for this post-emergent herbicide, revisiting its application when possible, and advocating for upgraded standards in the formulation of new agents for similar uses.

