'Such Is Life': BJP Leader Smriti Irani Concedes Defeat From Amethi Lok Sabha Seat

BJP candidate from Amethi and Union Minister Smriti Irani, conceded defeat on Tuesday, June 4, and said, "Such is life, I am forever grateful." In 2019, Irani had defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi constituency.

She lost the Amethi seat non-Gandhi leader Kishori Lal Sharma by margin of 1,67,196 votes. Kishori Lal won 5,39,228 votes, while Irani secured 3,72,032 votes.

In a post on X, Irani wrote, “Such is life… A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope and aspirations, working on infrastructure ― roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more.”

“To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, “How’s the josh?” I say- it’s still high, Sir,” she further said.

“I express my gratitude to all the BJP party workers and supporters, those who have worked in the service of the constituency and the party with utmost dedication and fidelity,” said Irani while addressing media on Tuesday.

“Today, I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that their governments have completed the pending works of 30 years in just 5 years,” she further said.

“I congratulate those who win. I will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi,” Irani said.