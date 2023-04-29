Sudan conflict: AAP lawmaker Sanjeev Arora lauds Operation Kaveri

New Delhi [India], April 29 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora lauded Government's Operation Kaveri and Indian Air Force's (IAF) courageous service and daring operations to evacuate Indians from conflict-torn Sudan.

"We should appreciate the Operation Kaveri which has been started by the Government of India to evacuate Indians from conflict-torn Sudan. I also congratulate the Air Force officers in this regard for Special Operations in Sudan," said MP Arora.

Despite the airstrip at Wadi Sidna in Sudan having no navigational approach, support or fuel and landing lights (which are necessary to guide an aircraft landing at night), the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Garuda commandos carried out a courageous, operated overnight, airlift of stranded Indians.

Indian Air Force rescued 121 Indian nationals from a small airstrip at Wadi Saydna near Khartoum, Sudan during the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Reacting over the completion of his first year as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora said, "The first year has been an experience of achievements and disappointments. However, the biggest disappointment is not getting enough time to debate in Parliament."

Arora filed a nomination on March 21, 2022, as the AAP candidate from Ludhiana. He was elected unopposed and notification was issued on April 10, 2022. The Oath was taken on May 2, 2022.

On his performance in the Upper House, he said, "Despite disruptions I tried my best to perform. I had an attendance of 81% against a National Average of 78% and got 73 questions answered against a national average of 45.29."

The key issues that Arora took up were related to Affordable Health Care, Farmers, Civil Aviation, NHAI, Textile Industry, Railways and many more.

Further elaborating on his achievements, Arora said that he met Cabinet Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Mansukh Mandavia, Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goel, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel.

"During my meetings, I took up State and National importance issues with all these Ministers," he added.

Arora said other than Ministers he had the honour of meeting President Droupadi Murmu, Vice Presidents M. Venkaiah Naidu and Jagdeep Dhankar, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla.

"Of course not to mention my colleagues in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha", he remarked.

Citing another major achievement, he said, "I enrolled in the Parliamentary standing committee on Health and Family Welfare and have attended meetings regularly and discussed various issues like Budgetary allocations, Mental Health, Research in Health etc."

Arora said that he is satisfied that his concrete and sincere efforts are showing results.

"My efforts paid off in getting Halwara Airport to take off and will be completed in record time at a cost of around Rs 100 Crores", he said, adding that all NHAI projects were put on the fast track in the State. Besides, four more Bridges were approved by NHAI in Ludhiana and the make-up of the Railway Station in Ludhiana has been put on fast track with an investment of around Rs 500 Crores. Also, it has been promised to upgrade the ESI Hospital in Ludhiana with an increase in beds from 300 to 500.

"All Focal Point roads in Ludhiana have been taken up by PSIEC and MC after almost 10 years with his initiative and follow-up. Many industry issues were resolved at the State Level. All MPLAD Funds have been sanctioned for the first year. 90 pc of the funds are given to Educational and Health institutions," he added.

"Also, had a meeting with the Municipal Commissioner on ongoing projects in Ludhiana", he added.

At the same time, he had law and order discussions with the Police Commissioner, Ludhiana and other concerned police authorities from time to time.

Arora said, "All this has been made possible only under the guidance of the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and with the support of central and state ministers, my colleagues, team members and Ludhiana residents, orgsations and NGOs."

He added his efforts would continue in the future also for overall development and bringing a positive change in the city and the welfare and betterment of Ludhianvis.

He further also said that his achievements encourage him to work more with more enthusiasm and dedication.

