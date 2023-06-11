"Sudden power failure when Shah reached airport?" BJP stages protest citing "security lapse"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 : As the street lights on the road near the airport were not working when Union Minister Amit Shah was leaving the airport for his hotel in Guindy, a group of BJP cadres staged a protest, accusing the State government of deliberately turning off the lights.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: BJP leaders and workers protest as they allege sudden power off outside Chennai airport as Union HM Amit Shah comes out of the airport pic.twitter.com/9LJtw322Ns—(@ANI) June 10, 2023

Tamil Nadu BJP State Vice President Karu Nagarajan, while speaking tosaid that the incident shows a "security lapse" that should be seriously investigated.

"This has to be investigated. How can there be a sudden power failure when our leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Chennai airport? This is a security lapse. This should be seriously investigated," Karu Nagarajan said.

Shah landed in Chennai on Saturday night as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

His visit is part of the BJP's month-long campaign to take the achievements of the Narendra Modi government of nine years to the masses.

He is scheduled to attend a meeting of party workers from the Chennai South Parliamentary constituency on Sunday morning.

He will later address a public meeting in Pallikonda near Vellore in the afternoon and leave for Andhra Pradesh in the evening.

In Andhra, Shah will address a public meeting on Sunday evening at the railway ground in Vizag.

The occasion marks the completion of nine years of BJP rule at the centre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor