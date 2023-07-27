Sufism promotes communal harmony, love and peace: J&K LG

Srinagar, July 27 Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said on Thursday said that Sufism is a way of life which promotes and propagates ideals of communal harmony, love and peace among people.

Sinha was addressing a conference on Sufism in Srinagar today.

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala presided over the conference organised by Cluster University of Srinagar in collaboration with J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages.

Arif Mohammed Khan in his address remembered the invaluable contributions of Lal Ded, Nund Rishi, Sufis and Saints from Jammu and Kashmir in strengthening the spirit of unity and oneness.

“Our ancient heritage teaches us peace, love and humanity. The people of all religions, all sects are one family. The continuity of our culture, values, traditions is the biggest power of India that empowers our great nation to flourish,” Khan said.

Sinha highlighted the influence of Sufism in the culture and traditions of Jammu Kashmir.

“Harmonious relationship among all sects, individuals and relationship with the whole existence without distinction is real Sufism. It is way of life that promotes and propagates ideals of communal harmony, love and peace among the people.

“J&K is the land of Rishis and Sufis. It is the land which respects all spiritual and religious streams. Those who had created trouble in this paradise have been decimated, and supporters of terrorism and separatism have been neutralised to establish peace and harmony in the society,” Sinha said.

LG shared the transformational journey of UT of J&K towards peace, prosperity and inclusive development.

“Earlier, shutdown calls were a regular feature in the valley by a handful of people for their vested interests. However, it was common man who used to bear the brunt. Those days are gone now,” he said.

“Peace is prevailing, nightlife has returned and people are living freely. Today is also a historic occasion when Muharram procession was taken out peacefully in Srinagar after a gap of over 30 years,” Sinha said.

Sinha also congratulated the Cluster University of Srinagar and the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages for their endeavour to promote the Sufi traditions.

He called upon the people to embrace the Rishi-Sufi traditions and eliminate all traces of communal divide to strengthen unity.

