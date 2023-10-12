Sukesh writes to Kejriwal, terms Sanjay Singh his "financial bookkeeper"

New Delhi, Oct 12 Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in an open letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has made a series of allegations and claims about the recent arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, calling him the "financial bookkeeper" of the former.

New Delhi, Oct 12 Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter addressing Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, making a series of allegations and claims about the recent arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, calling him the "financial bookkeeper" of the former.

Currently lodged in Mandoli jail, Chandrashekhar began his letter by saying that "truth is prevailing" and that Kejriwal and his associates are "spooked" by recent events.

He said that Singh's arrest has unnerved Kejriwal and exposed his concerns for all to see.

He implied that a "Pandora Box" has been opened, with the promise that "everything will be exposed."

"With the arrest of Sanjay Singh, I have seen how scared and spooked you are, it's very clear on your face, the whole country has seen it," he wrote.

The press statement released through his Advocate, Anant Malik, further accused Satyender Jain of continuing to engage in illicit activities.

Chandrashekhar claimed that Jain, who is currently out on medical interim bail, has been sending threats and offers on Kejriwal's instructions, even from within jail.

"How brazen, aren't you having any shame?" he wrote, adding that "it is clear he (Jain) has misused his interim medical bail as he is using phones to manage his illegal money, which is yours (Kejriwal), and silencing the witness and sending me threats on your behalf through jail authorities, and I will release the screenshot of this threat calls also now."

Pointing at Kejriwal himself, Chadrashekhar wrote that after Sanjay Singh, two more of the former's associates will "go" before a "grand finale".

"You, Kejriwal Ji”. The truth is going to be out extremely soon," he said. "Now, Kejriwal Ji, you will be the proud member of "Tihar Club." The time has come, you are next," he added.

He further said that no amount of threats from Kejriwal or Jain will stop him from exposing the CM or giving all the evidence against him and his associates.

"Kejriwal Ji, I will make sure, you and your corruption will be stripped “open” every single one. I will expose, stop dreaming about upcoming election. People have thrown you out," he wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor