Sukhbir Badal slams arrests of rice-sheller owners in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 19 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Thursday condemned the summary arrests of rice-sheller owners in Mansa, saying Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should take up their case for resolution with the Centre instead of suppressing their protests.

He also asked the SAD cadre to reach grain markets across the state to force the government to ensure lifting of paddy and restart of procurement.

"I will also visit the mandis in solidarity with farmers. They cannot be made victims for the failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in resolving the grievances of rice millers."

In a statement here, the SAD President said the AAP government was directly responsible for clogging grain markets and creating obstacles in the way of smooth procurement of paddy.

"It has been more than one week that rice-sheller owners have struck work because of the AAP government's failure to arrive at a resolution on the use of micronutrients used to fortify rice. Rice millers have made it clear that they are purchasing the micronutrient, which is used to fortify rice from approved sources."

He said it was unfortunate that despite huge penalties being imposed on rice shellers, the government was yet to wake up to the seriousness of the issue.

Badal also stressed that the government should take up the issue of relaxation in moisture content in paddy with the Centre immediately.

He said rains during the last two days had resulted in an increase in moisture content in paddy and that farmers should not be penalised for it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor