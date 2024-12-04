Sukhbir Singh Badal Shot At: Man Opens Fire on Akali Dal Leader at Golden Temple; Video Emerges

A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The attacker was swiftly overpowered by people present at the scene.

Watch Video:

Sixty-two-year-old Sukhbir Singh Badal, a former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, is currently performing 'sewadar' duties after the Akal Takht imposed a 'tankhah' (religious punishment) on him and several other Akali Dal leaders for actions taken during the party's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. As part of his punishment, he has been instructed to serve as a 'sewadar', wash dishes, and clean shoes at the Golden Temple.

