Sukma Encounter: Three Maoists, Including Top Sniper, Killed in Major Security Operation

In a significant blow to Left-wing extremism, three Maoists, including two women, were killed during an encounter with security forces in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday. Among the deceased was Janmilitia commander and sniper expert Madvi Deva, a wanted Maoist with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. The other two Maoists also carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each. The clash occurred under the Bhejji police station limits, where joint teams from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and the CRPF recovered a .303 rifle, a BGL grenade launcher, and a substantial quantity of ammunition from the site.

Acting on precise intelligence about Maoist movements along the Bhejji-Chintagufa border on the night of November 16, the DRG launched a search operation. As the team entered the dense Tumalpad forest on Sunday morning, the Maoists opened fire, leading to a prolonged gunfight. Security forces retaliated with intermittent firing lasting several hours before recovering the bodies during a combing operation. Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P stated that 233 Maoists have been killed in the Bastar Range in 2025, asserting that Naxalism would soon be eradicated.

The Sukma encounter follows a major operation in Bijapur district on November 11, where six Maoists, including three women, were killed in a National Park area. Those eliminated included Buchanna, in-charge of the Maddeed Area Committee, and Urmila, wife of top Maoist commander Paparao, who escaped once again. The crackdown also saw the surrender of Kamalu, heading the Bhairamgarh Area Committee, and Dinesh Modiyam, leader of the Gangalore Area Committee. With Buchanna’s death, all three area committees—Bhairamgarh, Gangalore, and Maddeed—are now leaderless, highlighting the dwindling Maoist influence in the district.

Officials report that Maoist presence in the region is now restricted to only one or two locations. This intensified action aligns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s target of a Maoist-free India by March 31, 2026, placing pressure on security forces across central India. However, the ground situation remains challenging, as approximately 300 hardcore Maoist fighters continue to operate in South Bastar forests, under the leadership of four notorious commanders—Devji, Paparao, Hidma, and Ganesh Uikey—each carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore.

Also Read: Bihar Horror: Paan Shop Owner’s Killing Sparks Massive Protest in Manwara, Traffic Movement Disrupted

While the North Sub-Zonal Bureau of the Maoist movement has mostly collapsed, the South Sub-Zonal Bureau, covering West Bastar, South Bastar, and the Darbha region, remains resilient. These four commanders and their estimated 300 fighters have fortified their last strongholds, resisting state advances. As Chhattisgarh completes 25 years of statehood, official records highlight the conflict’s toll: 3,404 armed encounters, 1,541 Maoists killed, 1,315 security personnel killed, and 1,817 civilian deaths. Despite recent gains, the final bastions remain heavily contested.

Authorities believe that recent encounters, surrenders, and shrinking Maoist territories signal a turning point in the decades-long insurgency. Yet, until the four core commanders are neutralized, the battle for Bastar’s remaining strongholds will define the struggle against Maoists in India. The region continues to be a hotspot where tactical operations and strategic counterinsurgency will determine whether the decades-old Maoist movement finally collapses or endures. The fight remains far from over, even as the movement shows signs of decline.