Sulabh International celebrates PM Modi's 74th birthday: Cleanliness initiatives to continue till Oct 2

New Delhi, Sep 24 Sulabh International has continued its tradition of celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday since 2014.

In line with PM Modi's visionary leadership and commitment to national progress, Sulabh International has organised a series of special cleanliness programmes and initiatives to honour the Prime Minister’s 74th birthday this year. The aim of the programme was to pay tribute to PM Modi's call for a clean India.

As part of the celebrations, a ‘Swachh Himalayas Abhiyan’ (Clean Himalayas Campaign) was launched in partnership with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. This initiative will involve local communities, environmental groups, and volunteers working together to reduce pollution and protect this vital ecosystem.

During the event, Kumar Dilip, President of Sulabh International, stated, “Our commitment to celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday is rooted in our shared values of service, development, and national pride. The 'Swabhav Swachhta Sanskar Swachhta' (4S) campaign is truly inspirational. We will strive to make a deep impact on the lives of millions across the country through these initiatives."

Kumar also mentioned, "Our partnership with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation is a step towards fulfilling PM Modi's vision of environmental protection and responsible tourism. We believe that preserving the natural beauty of the Himalayas is not only a tribute to our nation but also a necessary action to combat environmental degradation."

On PM Modi’s 74th birthday, students from Sulabh-led school cleanliness clubs across India sent him birthday wishes. A huge 74-kilogram laddu was unveiled at the Sulabh campus and distributed among all attendees, including special guests. An 18-foot-long fabric displaying messages collected from school children across 17 states was also showcased.

Union Minister Chaudhary Jayant Singh attended the cleanliness campaign organised by Sulabh International at the Kaushal Bhawan and engaged with the attendees. He emphasised the importance of the mantra ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ (Cleanliness is Service), encouraging everyone to promote awareness about cleanliness and bring about positive change through community dialogue.

Jayant Singh, who serves as Minister of State (Independent Charge) - Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, MoS – Education, inspired students from various colleges at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi to participate in and contribute to the ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign. He remarked that cleanliness is not merely physical hygiene, but represents deeper values of cleanliness in life that must be integrated into our daily routines.

The theme 'Swabhav Swachhta-Sanskar Swachhta' underscores the importance of behavioural change in this initiative.

A special newsletter titled ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ was launched during the event by Minister Jayant Singh.

The programme featured an exhibition displaying students' artworks on cleanliness and waste management, as well as street plays performed by students from various colleges under the Sulabh Swachhta Club.

This event was organised in collaboration with Sulabh International, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), with the aim of promoting cleanliness and behavioural change across India. The ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, which commenced on September 17, will culminate on October 2, celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's enduring vision for a clean India.

