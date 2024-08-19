Sundararajan Padmanabhan Passes Away: Former Indian Army Chief General Dies at 83

Former Chief of Army Staff General Sundararajan Padmanabhan has passed away in Chennai. He was 83 years old. General Padmanabhan served as the 19th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army from September 30, 2000, until his retirement on December 31, 2002, after more than 43 years of distinguished service.

Before ascending to the role of Chief of Army Staff, General Padmanabhan held various key positions, including General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Southern Command. His military career was marked by numerous accolades, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), reflecting his exemplary service and leadership.

Born on December 5, 1940, in Thiruvananthapuram, Padmanabhan was educated at the Rashtriya Indian Military College and later joined the National Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in December 1959 and went on to command various units and formations, including the XV Corps in Kashmir, where he played a crucial role during a challenging period of militancy.