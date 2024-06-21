Sunita Kejriwal Slams ED for Treating Arvind Kejriwal Like 'Most Wanted Terrorist in India'

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, strongly criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for appealing her husband's bail decision in the high court, alleging that the agency was treating the AAP leader as if he were the "most wanted terrorist in India."

Addressing a gathering in Bhogal, South Delhi, where Delhi Water Minister Atishi commenced an indefinite hunger strike demanding increased water supply from Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal expressed her dismay, stating that the level of dictatorship in the country has exceeded all bounds.

"It was only yesterday your chief minister got bail. In the morning, the order was supposed to be uploaded. Even before the order was uploaded, the ED approached the Delhi High Court. This happened as if Kejriwal is the most wanted terrorist in India," Sunita Kejriwal said.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court suspended the trial court's decision to grant bail to the chief minister, pending a hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's appeal challenging the relief he received in the money laundering case connected to the purported excise scam.