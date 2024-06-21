Delhi Excise Policy Case: High Court Puts Pause on Trial Court’s Order Granting Bail to Arvind Kejriwal Till It Hears ED’s Plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday, June 21, put on hold the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till it hears the ED’s plea challenging the relief granted to him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned its plea challenging the trial court order before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file will come before it soon and till then the trial court order shall not be acted upon.

The matter has been listed for hearing during the day. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, sought a stay on the trial court order passed on Thursday evening, contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

He said the trial court pronounced the order around 8 pm on June 20 and the order is not yet made available to them. Even after passing of the order when the ED lawyers urged the trial court to keep its order in abeyance for 48 hours to enable them to approach superior courts, the prayer was not considered, the ASG contended.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, " Never heard of such a thing before. The bail order of the lower court has not been uploaded yet, we also haven't received it. When the order itself hasn't come, what is the High Court hearing? With what ED…

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said " Never heard of such a thing before. The bail order of the lower court has not been uploaded yet, we also haven't received it. When the order itself hasn't come, what is the High Court hearing? With what ED approached the court? and on what basis is the Court saying they will hear the matter? What is ED challenging...BJP's central govt is taking this as personal enmity. This is not the way a central agency should be working."