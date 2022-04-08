Sunny-Vicky gang shooter held after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, April 8 Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old armed gangster of Sunny-Vicky gang after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital, an official said.

The accused, identified as Amit a.k.a. Sonu, was previously involved in seven other cases and was currently working on the directions of the Sunny-Vicky gang by facilitating them with stolen and robbed motorcycles, arms and other things.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Brijender Kumar Yadav said that a secret information was received by the police regarding the movement of the accused and a trap was laid subsequently on Canal road near Panch Mandir.

On seeing the cops there, the accused fired one round at the police personnel.

"While he was preparing to reload his weapon, the police team retaliated and fired three shots before apprehending him," Yadav said.

The police recovered four pistols, three of which were country-made, from the accused. He was also found to be using a stolen motorcycle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor