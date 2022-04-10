Supertech twin towers: Noida authority carries out test blast before final demolition

Noida Authority on Sunday conducted test blasts at the Supertech Twin Towers ahead of the actual demolition on May 22 as per the order of the Supreme Court. According to the reports, the test blast was carried out around 2.30 pm in the society in Noida’s sector 93-A. To demolish the Supertech twin towers, Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions have been roped in by the Noida authority.

According to officials, the actual demolition of Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers will take place on May 22 but the test blast will be carried out to ascertain the number of explosives needed for the demolition. Residents of neighbouring ATS Greens Village and other societies were cautioned about the test blast, which has been carried out on four pillars in the basements and one on the 14th floor of the illegal structures. Ambulances and fire tenders were present at the site during the test blast for any emergency and police personnel were deployed in adequate numbers. The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Supertech's Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) on August 31, 2021, as the twin towers had come up in violation of building norms.

