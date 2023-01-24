Support me for a Hindu nation: Self-styled godman

Self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has once again hit the headlines after his controversial remark saying "support me and I will give you a Hindu nation".

Shastri said that India is such a country that even Tulsi Das had to face challenges, adding, "Any priest, cleric or person who challenges Sanatan Dharma will get the reply. But then I am saying, you support me, I will give the Hindu nation".

Dhirendra Shastri was addressing a gathering organized from January 17 to January 23 at Dahihandi Maidan in Gudhiyari, in Raipur. A divine court was also organized by Dhirendra Shastri on January 20 and 21.

He also said that Lord Ram enjoyed the most in exile in Chhattisgarh and therefore he spent most of his time here.

Shastri further urged people to follow Sanatan Dharma.

On January 20, a Maharashtra-based organisation challenged him to display his power by performing miracles at an event in Nagpur.

Responding to the challenge, Shastri toldin Raipur, "Such people will keep coming. We do not operate within closed doors. They (people who have challenged him) should come and see for themselves. Anyone can challenge my words and actions on camera. Lakhs come and sit in the court of Bageshwar Balaji. Whatever inspires me, I will write and what I write, will turn out to be true. I have faith in my God."

On the chit in which he writes about what the future holds for his devotees, Shastri said, "I have acquired the skill by the grace of God, our Gurus and the power of the mantras of Sanatan Dharma."

"Everyone should experience it. This is the proclamation of Satya Sanatan Dharma," he added.

On whether action should be taken against people tarnishing his image and questioning his powers, he said, "They have tarnished my image. The people of Bageshwar Dham will give them a fitting reply. Anyone speaking against Sanatan Dharma will be boycotted."

On alleged religious conversions, Shastri said, "We are making Hindus return to the religion they acquired at birth. Some people are creating a nuisance. They have to be taught a lesson. As long as I am alive, I will make all Sanatani Hindus return to their original faith."

( With inputs from ANI )

